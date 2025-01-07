Cellophonics to perform at Boxgrove Priory, nr Chichester, 12 February 2025
Four of UK’s finest cellists, Christopher Allan, Michael Atkinson, Adrian Bradbury and Ben Rogerson will perform on 12th February, 7.30pm at the stunning Boxgrove Priory near Chichester.
The Cellophonics’ stunning performances overflow with warmth and virtuosity, through the operatic tones of Puccini’s Tosca, driving rhythms of tango, and jazz lord Guy Barker’s especially commissioned Wood on the Tracks, a hitherto unknown jewel by “The English Rachmaninov”, York Bowen, amidst sparkling contemporary works by Callum Au, Simon Baggs, Roderick Elms, Ailbhe McDonagh and Julia Simpson.