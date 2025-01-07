Cellophonics to perform at Boxgrove Priory, nr Chichester, 12 February 2025

By Amici Concerts
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:23 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 13:15 GMT
Four of UK’s finest cellists, Christopher Allan, Michael Atkinson, Adrian Bradbury and Ben Rogerson will perform on 12th February, 7.30pm at the stunning Boxgrove Priory near Chichester.

The Cellophonics’ stunning performances overflow with warmth and virtuosity, through the operatic tones of Puccini’s Tosca, driving rhythms of tango, and jazz lord Guy Barker’s especially commissioned Wood on the Tracks, a hitherto unknown jewel by “The English Rachmaninov”, York Bowen, amidst sparkling contemporary works by Callum Au, Simon Baggs, Roderick Elms, Ailbhe McDonagh and Julia Simpson.

Boxgrove Priory is one of the most attractive buildings in England, with its high painted ceiling and beautiful acoustics for music
Cellist Ben Rogerson is originally from Chichester and currently a member of the BBC Concert Orchestra and the London Mozart Players.
