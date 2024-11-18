Chance to ‘Get Creative’ with festive workshops in Chichester’s Priory Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People can feel festive and enjoy a series of ‘Get Creative’ workshops in Priory Park's Guildhall next month, thanks to the Culture Spark project.

The sessions are part of a wider package of fun and varied Christmas events funded by Chichester District Council in Priory Park, Chichester.

The ‘Get Creative’ sessions will take place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, from 10am until 3pm. There will be arts and crafts, singing and drumming workshops, and even a kids’ karaoke. People are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes they are happy to get messy in while making Christmas decorations and ‘elves on the shelves.’

There will also be opportunities to sing favourite festive songs and have fun with inspirational artists from the local area. All ages are welcome to take part — children under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

The workshops are being organised by Culture Spark, which is a creative partnership between Chichester District Council, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery. The Culture Spark programme of activities and events received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is administered by Chichester District Council.

"The Guildhall in Priory Park is a beautiful space for people to enjoy creative Christmas magic and family fun,” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council. “A similar programme of creative workshops was very well received last year, and we hope to welcome even more people to enjoy this season’s special sessions, along with all of the other events and activities that we have on offer over the Christmas period. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

"We are very fortunate to have such a varied range of cultural and heritage experiences in the district. The programme of events delivered by Culture Spark is a fantastic way to celebrate everything it has to offer, and the Guildhall, with all its rich history, is a fantastic setting. Events like these provide a wonderful opportunity to bring communities together and encourage others to visit our beautiful district."

Places are limited and cost £1.50 per person to attend. To guarantee a workshop space, people can pre-book tickets for any of the sessions from the Chichester Box Office: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/venues/126562500

The ‘Get Creative’ programme includes:

Festive tree decoration making

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8: 10:30-11:30am; 12-1pm; 1:30-2:30pm.

Join inspirational artists, Rebecca and Mark of Two Circles Design, in a fun and accessible workshop to make festive tree decorations (baubles, hearts and stars) to adorn the Guildhall’s Woven Winter Tree. Suitable for all ages and abilities. To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650211

Creatures of the Ice World

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8: 10-11am; 12-12:30pm; 2-3pm.

Join passionate design artist, Maureen Wells, to create either a beautiful painting of a penguin or polar bear in their icy world setting, using inks, acrylic, paint and oil pastels. Suitable for ages six and above. To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650212

Frosty collages

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8: 11:30am-12pm; 1:15-1:45pm.

Create a collage of either a Christmas angel or star to hang on a Christmas tree, led by artist, Maureen Wells. Suitable for younger children aged five and under.

To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650213

Willow and paper decorations

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8: 10:30-11:15am; 11:30am-12:15pm; 12:30pm-1:15pm; 1:30-2:15pm; 2:30-3pm.

Join local contemporary sculptor, Helen Solly, as she helps people make beautiful willow and paper Christmas decorations. Suitable for all ages.

To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650214

Character on a shelf

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, 10-10:30am; 11am-11:30am; 12-12:30pm; 1-1:30pm; 2-2:30pm.

Elf on the Shelf or is it a Cat or Mouse, or even a Reindeer? Join fine artist and milliner, Vicki Brown, to create a fun character to sit on the shelf to follow the Christmas tradition, fill the Guildhall and spread their magic! For ages six and over.

To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650215

Percussion workshop

Saturday, December 7, 10:15-11am, and 11:15am-12pm.

Come and experience the rhythmic beats of African, Brazilian and Cuban drumming with renowned Mexican percussionist Alonso Mendoza. No experience is needed, just bring enthusiasm.

To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650216

Kid’s Karaoke and sing along

Saturday, December 7, 12:30pm

Lizzie Haynes solo singing at 12:30pm, followed by Kid’s Karaoke at 2pm. She’ll also be singing again at 2:30pm with a sing along.

Fabulous singer Lizzie Haynes will bring some magical acoustic tunes and is hosting a fun kid’s karaoke and sing along. Come and enjoy the sounds and book a slot at the Kids Karaoke.

To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650217

Spoon puppets

Sunday, December 8, 10-10:50am, 11-11:50am, and 12-1pm.

Join adventurer and artist Claire of Splodge Design to create spoon puppets. Have fun acting out stories from The Grinch that stole Christmas and fun festive tales from around the world.

To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650219

Emily Barden and the Little Christmas Choir

Sunday, December 8, solo performance at 1:15pm- 1:45pm, singing session 2-3pm.

Enjoy amazing musician Emily Barden as she performs her own wintry songs with her Little Christmas Choir before leading a singing session.

Accompanied children are welcome. No previous experience required — everything is taught on the day.

To book, visit: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650220

The Get Creative workshops are part of a wider dedicated programme of events taking place in Chichester's Priory Park this festive season. This programme is organised and funded by Chichester District Council to complement the city's Christmas Market, which will run from December 7 until December 15 in Chichester city centre.

Tickets and details for all these festive events are available through the Chichester Box Office at: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/venues/126562500 or by calling: 01243 816525.

Residents and visitors to the Chichester District will be able to enjoy a series of parking offers during the festive period. During December, customers using the MiPermit app will be able to take advantage of a weekend offer — if they select two hours during weekends in December, they will receive a third hour for free.

This will apply across the majority of council car parks except the Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester. In addition, there will be free Sunday parking in Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester during December. For more information about MiPermit, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/mipermit

Residents can find out more about how they can ‘Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local’ at: www.chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas