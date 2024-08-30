Characters Through History to come alive at Arundel Castle this October half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This October half-term, history enthusiasts and families alike are invited to immerse themselves in the captivating atmosphere of the 12th century at Arundel Castle’s Characters Through History Days – the final event of the 2024 season.

This October half-term, history enthusiasts and families alike are invited to immerse themselves in the captivating atmosphere of the 12th century at Arundel Castle’s Characters Through History Days – the final event of the 2024 season.

Taking place on Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st October, visitors can step back in time to the first two sieges at the castle and meet remarkable characters from its past, including crusaders, knights, and archers, who will share their stories and offer a glimpse into people’s everyday lives at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can meet a falconer and his majestic birds, listen to tall tales from a storyteller, enjoy medieval tunes by wandering musicians Myal and Peg, or take a tour of the Castle’s moat. There will also be multiple opportunities to watch historical craft and weapons demonstrations, and those over eight years old can even try their hand at archery.

Characters Through History at Arundel Castle

When it's time to take a break, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Castle's café, coffee shop or tea terrace. Alternatively, they can bring a picnic and dine in the Castle grounds.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, said:

“Our Characters Through History Days are a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to step back in time with a particular focus on the vibrant world of the 12th century Norman period. From the engaging historical characters to the interactive activities, this event offers an unforgettable journey into the past – it’s a truly unique way to keep the whole family entertained during the October half-term.”

Tickets for the Characters Through History days are available at www.arundelcastle.org and are priced from £15 per adult and £7 per child. Children under five years old can enter for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note that catering and event details are subject to change based on weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu & opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.