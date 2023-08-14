Charity Afternoon Tea for Solving Kids' Cancer

Afternoon Tea and Cakes will be served from 2.30pm with an Auction at 3.30pm, followed with a raffle. The Sisters would like to raise as much money as possible for this important Charity and look forward to meeting people at The Concert Hall in the beautiful surroundings of St George's Park on Ditchling Common. Donations for the raffle would be gratefully received along with any cash donations towards Solving Kids' Cancer UK. For further details either phone 01444 259700 or email Sister Monica on [email protected]