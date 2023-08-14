BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Charity Afternoon Tea for Solving Kids' Cancer

The Augustinian Sisters extend an invitation to attend a Fundraising Event in the Concert Hall, St George's Park, Ditchling Common on Thursday 24th August from 2.30pm, in aid of Solving Kids' Cancer UK.
By Kerry MoynanContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

Afternoon Tea and Cakes will be served from 2.30pm with an Auction at 3.30pm, followed with a raffle. The Sisters would like to raise as much money as possible for this important Charity and look forward to meeting people at The Concert Hall in the beautiful surroundings of St George's Park on Ditchling Common. Donations for the raffle would be gratefully received along with any cash donations towards Solving Kids' Cancer UK. For further details either phone 01444 259700 or email Sister Monica on [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/Saintgeorgespark

Related topics:Sisters