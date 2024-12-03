Charity Christmas fair comes to Lewes this December

Local charity Amaze are holding a Christmas Fair on Saturday 14th December in Lewes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amaze, a charity supporting families with disabled children in Sussex, is inviting local people to join them for a festive celebration in Lewes on Saturday 14th December.

Amaze’s Christmas Fair takes place at All Saints Centre, Lewes. The event features a Santa’s Grotto, face painting, choir performances, craft activities and plenty of opportunities to buy fantastic festive gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free to attend although most activities are paid for. All money raised will go towards Amaze’s work supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities in Sussex.

Image of Santa waving

Amaze say they have ‘put accessibility at the heart of the event’, with a quiet hour taking place between 12pm-1pm and SEND-friendly activities throughout. The charity say Santa’s Grotto is open to people of all ages, meaning older SEND children can also attend without judgement. Full accessibility information is available on the Amaze website.

The event has been kindly sponsored by Fuego and Modelo Lounges.

Hannah Allbrooke, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Amaze said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to be hosting our first Christmas Fair in Lewes this year! The event is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting events of the festive season.

“As a charity supporting disabled children, we’ve put accessibility at the heart of the event, ensuring that everyone feels welcome to attend.”

Kim Brown, Manager at Modelo Lounge said:

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Amaze at this year’s Christmas fair. Giving back is at the heart of everything we do at Lounges and it's a privilege to be part of an event that directly benefits such a worthy local charity. We look forward to seeing the community come together to make this a truly special event for them.”