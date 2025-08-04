Charity Classic Car Show at Nyton House

Another fantastic event took place at Nyton House this weekend as we were treated to a return visit from 'Southern Classics'.

The event was originally suggested by Bob in our maintenance team who is a member of the club and it looks like it may quickly become an annual event.

The bunting was up and the lawn was filled with a variety of vintage cars from Lotus to Roll Royce all lovingly restored and polished. Guests enjoyed a BBQ followed by Entertainment by Alice Milburn who sang a variety of tunes from jazz to swing which everyone enjoyed. There was even some traditional games like hook the duck and splat the rat to play ,brought in by one of our relatives.

During the afternoon we asked for a small donation towards the Club's chosen charity and managed to raise a wonderful amount of £420 for MOTOR NEURONE,s so thank you everyone.

We would also like to thank all the team ,relatives and residents who helped or attended on the day and made it such a wonderful afternoon.

#dementiacare

#Napa

#motorneuronedisease

1 . Contributed Vintage cars shiny and polished Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Club members enjoying the day Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Jean found a friend Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed I would like this one kay said Photo: Submitted