Charity concert for a local dementia charity

Forget Me Nots supports the carers, friends and family of people who have dementia, providing them with vital peer support and respite from their caring responsibilities.

Come along and show your support to two local groups, and help raise money for a great cause. The concert will be held at Green Fields Baptist Church in Tilgate, RH10 5DY, and starts at 7pm. Bring along a donation for Forget Me Nots - 100% of donations will go to Forget Me Nots.

