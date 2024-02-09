Charity concert for a local dementia charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forget Me Nots supports the carers, friends and family of people who have dementia, providing them with vital peer support and respite from their caring responsibilities.
Come along and show your support to two local groups, and help raise money for a great cause. The concert will be held at Green Fields Baptist Church in Tilgate, RH10 5DY, and starts at 7pm. Bring along a donation for Forget Me Nots - 100% of donations will go to Forget Me Nots.
OneVoice Community Choir, who won the Community Group Award in the Crawley Community Awards 2022, regularly raises money for local charities by putting on charity concerts and singing at charity events. The choir is open to anyone who wants to join, we meet fortnightly on Mondays during the school term time. You can find out more information on our website: www.OneVoiceCrawley.org.uk, or find us on social media @OneVoiceCrawley.