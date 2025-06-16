Charity fundraiser for one night only in Worthing – ‘Roles I’ll Never Get to Play’

Marie Ball and her team of performers are back with another fantastic jam-packed show full of musical theatre favourites from modern shows such as Hamilton, Newsies and Dear Evan Hansen, to old favourites Oliver! and Les Miserables.

It's called 'Roles I’ll Never Get to Play' so will be featuring musical theatre songs that we are too old or too young for, wrong ethnicity, too tall or too short, are gender swap, etc.

The cast is made of talented local singers and there are lively numbers from her many singing pupils, as well as Sally’s Tappers- don’t miss their amazing rendition of That Man! There is something for everyone and the best thing is that by buying a ticket, you will be supporting The Alzheimer’s Society. Marie’s Mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about eight years ago, which prompted Marie to start doing something to raise awareness and so the yearly concert began. To date she and her lovely fellow singers have raised around £11,000 in six concerts and aim to raise another £1,000 with this one. There will be a raffle and ice creams for sale.