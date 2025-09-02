Charity gala in Arundel to help wildlife

Join us for an unforgettable charity event, an evening of sophistication, fine dining, fun and fundraising in support of Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital. Guests will enjoy a sparkling drinks reception, a delicious three-course dinner and live music.

An Evening of Elegance, Fun and Fundraising To Support Wildlife

When: Saturday 15th November 7pm-Late

Where: Avisford Park Hotel, Yapton Ln, Walberton, Arundel BN18 0LS

Dress Code: Formal Black Tie 18+

​The evening will also feature an exciting charity raffle and auction, with all proceeds going directly towards the care and treatment of sick and injured wildlife patients. This is more than just a night out—it’s an opportunity to come together with other wildlife lovers, celebrate in style, dance the night away, and make a difference.

With your your support we can raise vital funds for wildlife casualties in our care at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital. Nature is struggling at the moment and our vital work is more important than ever. So join us and celebrate wildlife amongst like-minded people whilst helping a worthy cause.

To make the night extra special we invite you to come along and support us. We hope to cater for all and offer menu choices to include vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and other allergen alternative options alongside our standard meat options. There is even an opportunity to have a VIP Experience and upgrade your evening to get that special treatment.

A nest of baby birds being fed by hand at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

Buy your tickets online at www.brentlodge.org/events or get in touch to make a group booking and enjoy your evening sat amongst friends and family. Tickets from £55pp. [email protected]

Please contact us if you have any questions or would like to sponsor our event. There is also an opportunity to spend the night at the hotel and enjoy a luxury Bed & Breakfast experience at an agreed charity discount. Get in touch for further details. Thank you for supporting Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, and we look forward to making your night!​