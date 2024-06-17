Charity jumble sale for Ashton Care
Ashton Care are holding a Jumble Sale in Bognor.
Please join us on Tuesday, July 2, where the jumble sale will be held from 10am - 3pm. at Gordon Centre, Canada Grove, Bognor Regis.
Entry to the event is free so why not pop along, you might pick up a few bargains.
If you would like a table at our jumble, at a cost of £2 per table, we we have a few spare.
Please contact the home's activities co-ordinator Barry Smith on ashtoncare@icloud.com for details.
