Charity jumble sale for Ashton Care

Head along and support this worthy cause.

Ashton Care are holding a Jumble Sale in Bognor.

Please join us on Tuesday, July 2, where the jumble sale will be held from 10am - 3pm. at Gordon Centre, Canada Grove, Bognor Regis.

Entry to the event is free so why not pop along, you might pick up a few bargains.

If you would like a table at our jumble, at a cost of £2 per table, we we have a few spare.