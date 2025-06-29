Charity night in aid of Combat Stress

WE NEED YOU!

On July the 18th at St Marys Church Hall (Goring by sea- Ilex Way), there is a night of live entertainment not to be missed.

The night will be filled to the brim of high quality performances.

From a brand new short play written by the 2023 'Best Writers- TheatreplaysUK Winners, 2024 Standing ovation award winners, David J Keogh and Seth Jones, to breath-taking dancer Alex. (Currently in qualifying for the solo world cup of dance!)

From Karen Etherington's smooth sounding vocal show "Rhythm Ritz", to the raucous musical Matelot Martin Jakeman with Sea shanties as seen on Trafalgar night - this is a night not to be missed.

A night like this may make you thirsty. We have you covered with a pop up bar with all the best beverages.

With the support of local businesses (Elephant in the room and Twilight Bar) all profits from the bar will go directly to the charity!

To top the night off, we have a raffle and auction with some incredible prizes. Including £100 'Parsonage' Voucher, £100 'Elephant in the room' Voucher, 2X Tickets for 'Teamsport Go Karting' (Brighton) and more!

Tickets are selling fast and can be brought at: www.tinyurl.com/goringcharity

Early Bird tickets are £15(Inc booking)

Full price: £20 (Inc booking)

(Both come with a FREE BUFFET AND RUM "TOT".

To find out more about the work this incredible charity does please see their website: www.combatstress.org.uk

"Combat Stress is the UK's leading veterans' mental health charity, the work we do is life-changing and often life-saving. No one else does what we do. We provide the only intensive mental health treatment service to UK veterans. Our services are provided across the UK, in-person and online. At a time that can be isolating and daunting, we're here to help."

This event is proudly sponsored by : ML Autoworks, The Elephant in the Room and Banksy's Flooring.

