Charity Race Night for St Michaels Hospice

Charity night for St Michaels Hospice at The New Inn on Sidley Green.

The New Inn, Sidley Green is holding a charity fundraising evening on Friday 16th August, People can be a horse owner or Jockey for £10/£5 and if their horse or jockey wins on the night they win one of the prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

There will also be a raffle and tote bookmakers for people to enjoy all the fun of the races. All races will be shown on all the televisions around the venue.

All races are pre recorded and the outcome of any race is a unknown and the order of races is drawn at random, so the evening is totally reliant on luck, making it a fun experience.

Lewis and Zoe Landlords at The New Inn welcome all customers old and new. Children welcome.

Lewis 07543106218 can be contacted for more information.