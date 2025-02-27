Charleston Festival reveals star-studded line-up of activists, leaders, artists and writers for 36th festival of art and ideas

Featuring Yulia Navalnaya, Richard E. Grant, Nick Clegg, Sarah Lucas, Led By Donkeys, Ruth Jones, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Cherie Blair, Travis Alabanza, Roxane Gay, Edmund de Waal, Mark Steel, Lady Hale and Nigel Slater

Charleston has unveiled the full line-up for the 36th edition of Charleston Festival, bringing together bold voices and brilliant minds through curated talks, performances and new commissions to share stories, spark ideas and address the most pressing cultural and societal questions of our times.

Running from 14 to 26 May, this year’s packed programme will inspire dialogue and debate across literature, art, design, history, music and politics – from an interview with Russian activist Yulia Navalnaya to a multi-artform centenary celebration of Virginia Woolf’s 'Mrs Dalloway'.

More than 150 of the world’s most exciting writers, thinkers, artists and performers will come together in the idyllic Sussex South Downs grounds of Charleston, former home to artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant and the iconic meeting place of the Bloomsbury Group, whose progressive spirit inspires the festival to this day.

Charleston as a place has a rich history of resistance, a subject that’s at the heart of this year’s festival programme – from the quiet, intimate moments of resistance within our homes to the urgent movements that span the globe. The festival also explores what it means to be human in the age of AI, questioning the impact of technology on our work, politics, relationships and creativity.

Russian activist Yulia Navalnaya discusses resilience, courage and the struggle against political oppression in Russia following her husband Alexei Navalny’s imprisonment and murder, and the creators of Led by Donkeys talk to Guardian journalist Zoe Williams about the power of art to evoke change.

Nick Clegg, former Deputy Prime Minister and former President of Global Affairs at Meta, will talk about the 'Geopolitics of AI' in conversation with Financial Times journalist Madhumita Murgia, and Laura Bates author of 'The New Age of Sexism', Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman and Labour Women’s Network chair Thangam Debbonaire consider the threats to women’s rights and safety in the digital age.

This year’s ‘Charleston Monologue’ series includes writer, performance artist and activist Travis Alabanza’s ‘I thought this would feel good’ written in the month leading up to the festival. Other Charleston Originals feature Cherie Blair, Mark Steel and Shirley Collins.

Closing the festival and marking 100 years since the publication of 'The Great Gatsby', the letters of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald will be brought to life by special guests.

Find out more and book tickets (starting from £10) at charleston.org.uk