Charleston welcomes winter visitors with exciting seasonal programme
EXHIBITIONS Charleston’s galleries and house feature two captivating exhibitions this winter: Cedric Morris and Arthur Lett-Haines: A Radical Art School 16 November 2024 – 23 February 2025 Discover the extraordinary artistic partnership of Cedric Morris (1889–1982) and Arthur Lett-Haines (1894–1978).
More than collaborators, they shared a loving queer relationship that spanned six decades. This exhibition explores their influence on modern art and their transformation of art education, highlighting the progressive and radical impact of their shared vision.
Like Charleston, Morris and Lett-Haines’ art school fostered an environment where artistic freedom and boundary-breaking ideas could flourish, shaping a legacy that resonates with the spirit of innovation and inclusivity.
Vanessa Bell: Portraits by Duncan Grant 16 November 2024 – 23 February 2025 This exhibition takes place inside the house at Charleston in Firle, offering a unique opportunity to view ten significant portraits of Vanessa Bell by Duncan Grant within the very spaces that inspired their creative lives.
Among these works are pieces that have never been displayed publicly before, providing fresh insight into Bell’s artistic legacy and her deep connection with Grant.
Admission to this exhibition is included with the purchase of a house ticket. HOUSE TOURS – Wednesday - Sunday, daily at 9.45am
Experience the rich history and artistic heritage of Charleston’s modernist home with house tours that highlight its unique winter charm.
Led by Charleston’s knowledgeable visitor assistants, these intimate tours provide a fascinating insight into the lives and art of its former inhabitants, Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant.
Explore the house and studio while learning about the conservation and care of Charleston’s remarkable collection.
The tranquil beauty of the winter months lends a fresh perspective to the home, enhancing its warm, inviting atmosphere and making it an unforgettable experience.