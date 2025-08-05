Charleston's Queer Bloomsbury festival programme announced, featuring Bimini, Jodie Harsh, Charlie Porter, and an exhibition of the UK AIDS Memorial Quilt

The full programme for Charleston’s annual Queer Bloomsbury festival is now live – a celebration of queer creativity, bringing together bold performance, joyful activism and powerful LGBTQIA+ voices to remember, resist and reimagine.

Saturday offers space for celebration, activism and expression, with queer art, fashion, desire and histories explored – and exposed.

During the day, expect sharp insights and fierce energy from UK Drag Race star Bimini, and queer-club icons Jodie Harsh and Princess Julia, each sharing insights into their lives and careers.

As dusk falls things heat up when Vex Ashley and Helena Whittingam talk about art, porn and the politics of desire, including an exclusive screening of Four Chambers’ latest films ‘Disordered Interior Genomes’ and ‘Orgone Theory’.

In a dazzling climax, there will be a brand-new Charleston original with ‘Semen? A Twisted Cabaret’, created by Harry Clayton-Wright and co-presented with Marlborough Productions. Expect a deliciously tasteless and filthy remix of modernist literature, Bloomsbury history and cabaret chaos.

The night finishes on the dancefloor, with a late-night party and DJ set in the Hay Barn.

The Sunday programme offers space for reflection, remembrance and queer histories, alongside the launch of the UK AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibition at Charleston from Sunday 14–Sunday 21 September (Open Wed–Sun).

Charleston will proudly open a free display of seven quilt blocks of the UK AIDS Memorial Quilt in the Hay Barn at Charleston in Firle. Each one is a tribute to lives lost during the AIDS crisis and a powerful act of collective memory, grief and love.

In the afternoon, Charlie Porter will be joined by Omari Douglas to discuss his latest novel, Nova Scotia House, a tender and visionary story of love, memory and queer life before and after the AIDS crisis. Set between past and present, the book explores radical ways of living and what it means to carry forward joy and loss in equal measure.

Later, Jonathan Blake, one of the first people diagnosed with HIV in the UK and a lifelong activist, shares his story of survival, resistance and community. He appears in conversation with Siobhán Lanigan, Chair of the UK AIDS Quilt, with the event chaired by writer and cultural commentator Paul Flynn.

All seven quick blocks featured in Nova Scotia House will be included in the exhibition.

There will also be a moving tribute and reading of the Quilt’s Names by family and friends of those featured on the panels.

As part of the experience, attendees will also have the chance to take part in joyful activities popping up around the site, from Life Drawing in the Walled Garden, to a Wild Sauna experience and more to be announced.

Festivalgoers can also book a Queer Charleston x Erotic Drawings house tour, featuring a special re-hang of Duncan Grant’s erotic drawings for one day only.

A shuttle bus service will run from Brighton’s Old Steine directly to Charleston in Firle on Saturday and is bookable online for ticketholders.

Melissa Perkins, Head of Programme and Events at Charleston says:

“I’m thrilled to launch Queer Bloomsbury - a celebration of queer creativity, community and desire. This year’s programme of talks, art and performance is an invitation to rember the past, disrupt the present and reimagine a joyful, shared future together."