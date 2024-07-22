Charlie Dore’s Autumn Tour 24: Songs, Stories, and Surprises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of the ‘intruigingly other’ can expect an evening of genre-defying, rootsy, folk/Americana - bursting with earworms and crunchy lyric in Brighton, this September.

This is a setlist packed with gems from an extensive back catalogue as well as selections from her most recent album, the award-winning Like Animals, as Charlie Dore heads to the Folklore Rooms Brighton on Wednesday, September 18.

One of the UK's most respected songwriters, Charlie Dore has written worldwide for the good and the great, including Martha Wainwright,Tina Turner, George Harrison, Celine Dion and Paul Carrack, but her live shows reveal that she keeps the best songs for herself! Throughout the shows Dore and Littman demonstrate an almost telepathic musical connection, impressively honed over many years of collaboration.

Dore and Littman are known for their warm and assured stage presence, off the cuff banter and extreme instrument-swapping (guitars, loops, piano, mandolin, harmonium, ukulele) and stories as they showcase some of her best known songs alongside some even chosen by her audiences.

Charlie Dore with Julian Littman.

Julian and Charlie have re-discovered songs that have matured well, even though some were hidden on B Sides or even left in demo form. Plus they’ll be including a surprise cover… and even now, the night may end with a very special acoustic version of her own hit ‘Pilot Of The Airwaves’.

Join Charlie Dore and Julian Littman on their Autumn Tour 2024 and experience an evening of sublime music and storytelling. Don’t miss out on this unique musical journey

Tickets are available now, and can be purchased through Charlie Dore’s official website www.charliedore.com and at all major ticketing outlets. Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.