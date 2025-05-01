Charlotte Glasson and Mike Willis this Sunday in Mike Hatchard's Jazz Breakfast in Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-instrumentalist, Charlotte Glasson and singer/songwriter Mike Willis from Nashville pay jazz upstairs at The Shoreham Centre, this Sunday 4th May at 11am

CHARLOTTE GLASSON is a musician absolutely brimming with talent. Chiefly known for her playing of all the saxes she is, nevertheless, an accomplished player of 14 instruments.

Charlotte grew up in Brighton where she went to the Dorothy Stringer School, but can now be heard playing all over the UK.

She has her own band but works with many others. She has contributed to the music soundtracks of many film and TV series and has played with many famous musicians and singers including Clare Martin, Nick Cave, and Oasis. She has played The Dome, the London Palladium and even the O2 arena.

Mike Willis, singer/songwriter from Nashville

Hear her on Sunday 4th May in MIKE HATCHARD’S JAZZ BREAKFAST at the Shoreham Centre, Shoreham.

There with singer/songwriter Mike Willis from Nashville, Paul Stacey on bass, Bobby Worth on drums and Mike Hatchard himself on keyboard.

Tickets include a tea or coffee and a pastry cost £15 from wegottickets.com/event/656174 Student admission only £8.