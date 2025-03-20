Chicago: The Musical brings Broadway magic to Worthing!

Activ8 Dance4Dayz, a local theatre and dance company based in Angmering, opened its doors in 2023 with a mission to empower young people through the power of performance. By offering opportunities in theatre and dance, the company aims to boost confidence and self-esteem, helping youth grow both personally and creatively.

After their debut showEverybody's Talking About Jamie, along with a Connections Showcase, Dance4Dayz has attracted more participants and gone on to stage another exciting production:Chicago: The Teen Edition. This fresh take on the classic story of crime, corruption, and showbiz adds to the the musical with youthful energy, featuring a talented cast of young performers eager to make their mark.

The performers have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their characters, bringing passion, energy, and commitment to the stage. Now, they’re ready to show Worthing what they’ve got once again.

Directed by passionate theatre educators Charlotte and Ella, this production highlights the raw talent of local youth from West Sussex, offering a fresh twist on the beloved musical.

The show follows Roxie Hart, a girl caught up in a murder trial, and Velma Kelly, a fellow performer and rival. With iconic songs like "All That Jazz" and "Cell Block Tango," paired with high-energy choreography and compelling performances,Chicagopromises a thrilling and unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

This teen adaptation keeps the excitement and drama of the original while bringing a modern, dynamic spin to the timeless story.

Don’t miss your chance to witness these rising stars in action! The show will be running for one night only on Saturday, April 12th, at Northbrook College Theatre. Tickets are already in high demand, so be sure to grab yours before they sell out.

Head to https://linktr.ee/Dance4DayzInduction to meet the cast, book tickets, view behind-the-scenes content, and stay updated on future shows—you could even be part of their next production!

