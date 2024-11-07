Chichester BID reveals enchanting Christmas Tree Stroll

Chichester BID is thrilled to announce a magical Christmas Tree Stroll featuring a trail of 11 unique and beautifully decorated trees spread throughout the city centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from November 23 to December 31, the Christmas Tree Stroll offers a delightful and engaging experience for everyone, inviting participants to explore Chichester's city centre at their own pace.

This festive adventure is perfect for all ages, and with no fixed route, it allows participants to create their own unique Christmas trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by Chichester Festival Theatre's family-friendly production, ‘Hey! Christmas Tree’, each of the 11 trees along the stroll promise a blend of creativity and Christmas charm.

Lisa Kebell's workshop at Chichester Festival Theatre

Among the trees will be seven sculptures which have been specially commissioned and designed by local artists to incorporate eco-friendly elements.

The artists were joined by families during October half term for a series of creative workshops to involve the local community in creating the tree sculptures.

The trees include:

Tree of 100 Stars at The Cloisters, Chichester Cathedral. Created by renowned milliner Vicki Brown and sponsored by Kiwi Recruitment, this lantern-inspired sculpture dazzles with 100 stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families could help make the tree sculptures at half term workshops

The Remembrance Tree at Fernleigh House, North Street. Crafted by freelance Creative Art Director, prop designer and producer Lisa Kebell, and sponsored by Henry Adams, the Remembrance Tree invites reflection with its messages to loved ones.

Here is Home in St Martin’s Gardens is the work of textile designer, florist and artist Mandy Coupar, and is sponsored by Chichester City Council. The tree evokes feelings of warmth and familiarity with decorations made from recycled materials.

Silver Threads at Draper’s Yard is sponsored by Blue Spire Accountants and was created by contemporary metalwork sculptor Helen Solly. This sculpture draws inspiration from rain over a spider’s web, using recycled milk bottles and shimmering silver string.

This Bug Hotel Is Not Just For Christmas in Bishop’s Palace Gardens is sponsored by Chichester BID and crafted by artist Bec Hopkins, who has a particular passion and connection with the natural world. The sculpture celebrates biodiversity and encourages a deeper appreciation for insects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Chichester and workshop participants make doves from recycled milk bottles

Woven Winter Tree at The Guildhall, Priory Park, was created by contemporary environmental artists Rebecca and Mark Ford of Two Circles Design, and is sponsored by Chichester District Council. The sculpture features a grand archway made using local willow.

Home for Christmas at Chichester Festival Theatre is a tree sculpture made by milliner and eco-friendly theatre set designer, Jennifer Taillefer. The magical tree has been designed with the theme of friendship and finding home.

Participants in the stroll are invited to take photos of their favourite Christmas tree and share on social media using #ChristmasinChichester.

Bec Hopkins, the artist behind the sculpture This Bug Hotel is Not Just For Christmas, says of the project: “I was absolutely delighted to be invited to create a sculpture for the stroll and we had an enormous amount of fun at our workshop during half term where so many children joined in and made their mini bug hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bec Hopkins making her bug hotel sculpture for Chichester BID's Christmas Tree Stroll

"It was amazing to see so many bug-friendly families getting involved and I can’t wait to take my own children on the Christmas Tree Stroll to discover the other sculptures.”

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, expressed her delight at the amount of community support for the Christmas Tree Stroll so far: "We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to our wonderful city to join in with our unique Christmas Tree Stroll which promises to be a fun way to experience Chichester this Christmas.

"We are so grateful for the enthusiasm and participation from our talented local artists and the support of our sponsors.”

For more information and to download the Christmas Tree Stroll map, visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk/christmastreestroll.