Chichester Canal was bouncing wit Easter bunnies

The Easter Bunnies are made up from the Bishop Luffa school and were on hand to bring added sparkle to this year’s trips. Running three trips a day the volunteers were busy also trying to spot where on the towpath the bunnies would appear.

This is the third year of support to the Trust during the Easter Boat trip period. There were 6 bunnies that took turns to be present on the boat trip days. The bunnies enjoy meeting the families and children to make the canal experience more exciting.

A quote from Josie Bunny

“It was amazing and a truly lovely experience to be a part of the team for the families. The lovely trips were amazing, and the experience was magical, getting to play the role of Easter Bunny at this time of year was the best. I would recommend to any young person next year who is considering the role”

Fun for all the family. On board there the Easter theme included Easter eggs, chicks, and the chance to colour and decorate your own creations. The next Family Fun Day is May 28th and is a free event to family’s young ones to express their creative selves.

Bookings for the regular boat trips can be made via the website or calling the Box Office. Come along and enjoy the canal with our special friends.

Thanks to David Richardson, photographer, for capturing the Bunnies this year on film.

1 . Contributed Enjoy the trip Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hopping along the canal Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Bubnnies Charming the Canal Photo: Submitted