Chichester care home invites local community to join senior cyber training event

The team from Church Farm Bupa Care Home in East Wittering, Chichester are inviting members of the local community to join them in attending a special event on cyber training.

The event, dubbed “Cyber Savvy Seniors Session,” will be held on Friday 23rd May from 11am - 1pm at Bracklesham Barn in Bracklesham Bay.

Attendees will hear from guest speaker, Adele Smith, who specialises in information technology, and will be treated to complimentary refreshments while connecting with fellow community members and residents of Church Farm.

Adele will teach important information to help seniors use technology safely and more effectively, covering topics such as:

Online safety : Learning essential tips to protect yourself online.

: Learning essential tips to protect yourself online. Staying safe on social media : Navigating social media platforms securely.

: Navigating social media platforms securely. Online shopping and banking : Shopping and banking online with confidence.

: Shopping and banking online with confidence. Phone and technology support : Getting help with your devices and technology.

: Getting help with your devices and technology. How to spot a scam: Identifying and avoiding common scams.

Karen Rothwell, Home Manager at Church Farm Bupa Care Home, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming members of our local community, and attending such an important event about cyber security and technology. The event aims to foster connections between our residents here at Church Farm and the wider community, whilst encouraging all seniors who attend to feel confident and safe when engaging in today’s technologies.”

If you would like to attend the event, please contact Church Farm Bupa Care Home to reserve your place. Call 01243 672999 or email [email protected].

The event will be held at Brackelsham Barn, Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay, PO20 8HU.

Church Farm Bupa Care Home is situated in East Wittering, Chichester and welcomes residents in need of residential care. Church Farm is also a pet-friendly care home, meaning residents are welcome to bring pets with them when they move. For further information, please visit https://www.bupa.co.uk/care-services