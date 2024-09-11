Chichester Cathedral announces new Spire Visits

Chichester’s ancient Cathedral has announced the introduction of Spire Visits, offering visitors the chance to ascend through nearly 950 years of history to enjoy breath-taking panoramic views across Chichester and beyond.

Led by knowledgeable volunteer guides, visitors will be able to climb to the Cathedral’s Lantern, journeying up winding stone staircases and through historic roof spaces which until now have been closed to the public.

The Cathedral’s Clerk of Works, Tony Allen, is charged with the care of the Cathedral and its grounds. He has been leading on works to make the route to the Lantern open to the public.

Tony said: “On a clear day, visitors will be able to see as far as the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Goodwood, Butlins’ in Bognor and Halnaker Windmill. The views from the Lantern are spectacular and we look forward to sharing them with you.”

Chichester Cathedral.

As the Cathedral approaches its 950th anniversary in 2025, the Spire Visits offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore this iconic landmark from a new perspective and a rare chance to see the city’s landscapes from a new vantage point.

Plan your Spire Visit

Tickets for the Spire Visits will be made available at midday on Friday, September 13, costing £16 per person (£14 for students).

Tickets can be purchased online at CHICHESTERCATHEDRAL.ORG.UK

The Lantern at Chichester Cathedral.

Visitors are encouraged to book early, as spaces for this exclusive experience are limited, initially taking place September – November 2024. The Spire Visits will take a brief pause over the Winter due the weather, returning Spring 2025.

Spire Visits are designed with safety and accessibility in mind. As the Visits include climbing a series of winding stone steps to reach the top, accessibility may be limited for some visitors. Additionally, Visits will be weather-dependent to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants.