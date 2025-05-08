Chichester Cathedral invites the community to celebrate 950 years at TrinityFest on the Green

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Cathedral is thrilled to announce details of TrinityFest on the Green, a free community event planned as part of their Chichester950 programme of activities, to mark their 950th anniversary.

TrinityFest will take place on Sunday 15th June 2025 and, coinciding with Father’s Day, it promises a fun-filled outing for all the family.

Everyone is invited to gather on the Cathedral Green where the fun will start at 11.00am and continue until 4.00pm. The festivities will showcase a variety of free family-friendly activities, live music and contributions from local creative partners.

Dean of Chichester, the Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, comments: “This year’s anniversary celebrations would not be complete without a special opportunity to bring our local community together for a fun-filled day. Whether you’re a local family, or are simply planning a visit to our beautiful city - we warmly invite you join us for our special celebratory service and subsequent festivities on the Cathedral Green.”

Highlights of TrinityFest on the Green include:

Music performances throughout the day, including a Steel Pan Duo.

Creative face-painting and crafts led by partners including Chichester Canal, Chichester Rotary Club and Chichester Festival Theatre.

The official launch of the Festival of Chichester season, with speeches from the Festival Patron, celebrated author Kate Mosse CBE.

Food stalls run by fantastic local eateries, organised by Chichester District Council.

Free admission to all activities (food stalls excluded).

No booking is required, and everyone is welcome to gather on the Green to enjoy the activities.

The day will begin with a special Trinity Sunday Service in the Cathedral at 10.00am, with The Rt Reverend Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester, bringing together the Chichester community for an inspiring and joyful service.

Part of a year-long celebration

TrinityFest is one of many thoughtfully planned events to honour the Cathedral’s 950th anniversary. This milestone celebration is designed to unite the community and highlight the extraordinary history and significance of Chichester Cathedral. Other highlights in the Chichester950 programme include a year-long exhibition, concerts, lectures, a family trail and a spectacular light show.

The Cathedral is grateful to its sponsors of Chichester950, Henry Adams and Stagecoach, for their generous contributions that have helped create a meaningful and vibrant programme for the entire community.

For more information on the events planned to commemorate 950 years of Chichester Cathedral, visit What's on at the Cathedral | Chichester Cathedral.