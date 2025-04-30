Chichester Cathedral to commemorate VE Day 80 with special service and bell ringing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Cathedral will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special service of Choral Evensong on Thursday 8th May 2025 at 5:30pm.

This significant occasion, marking eight decades since the end of World War II in Europe, is not only a tribute to those who fought for freedom, but also a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity that have defined our country ever since.

The service, sung by the Cathedral Choir, will feature music and prayers in honour of VE Day, offering space for thanksgiving and remembrance. It is a chance to reflect on the sacrifices made by so many, to recognise the resilience of those who endured the war, and to honour those who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace.

Following the service, the Cathedral’s band of bellringers will mark the moment with a joyful peal of bells, which will ring out across the city for approximately 45 minutes.

Chichester Cathedral Bell Tower

A space for prayer and reflection

Visitors to Chichester Cathedral are also invited to spend time in St George’s Chapel, a quiet space for personal prayer and reflection. While originally dedicated in 1921 to honour those who died in the First World War, the chapel has since become a place of remembrance for all who have served, including those who fought in the Second World War.