Chichester Cello Day date

Join Professor Laura Ritchie and Dr Kyna Elliott travelling from Atlanta, Georgia, along with wellbeing practitioner Ray Box for a day of playing cello in an all-cello orchestra, exploring new music, and having fun!

Chichester Cello events began in 2000 and this Cello Day event continues on the tradition of bringing people together to make music in a wonderfully supportive and fun setting. For over 20 years, Laura has gathered cellists of all different ages and abilities to form a cello orchestra. This is a special one! We welcome a guest cellist from America.

The event will be held in the historic 15th Century music room tucked away at the end of North Street, in the heart of Chichester. The day will be a celebration of musical exploration and achievement. The venue is a wonderful 15th Century Music Hall kindly made available by Claire and Philip Wake for this Cello Day event. All music will be sent to participants in advance. During this Cello Day you will explore new repertoire including the beautiful Vertigogh by Gideon Fruedmann and Nothing Else Matters, by Apocalyptica. Professor Laura Ritchie will lead the ensemble and Dr Kyna Elliott comes to us as a guest cellist and director from Atlanta, Georgia, USA. We also welcome back wellbeing practitioner Ray Box. Any questions, please contact Professor Laura Ritchie [email protected] About our guest cellist:

As a cellist, Dr. Elliott has performed with orchestras under conductors from The Metropolitan Opera and La Scala and given recitals across the United States and Europe. She has participated in masterclasses with Janos Starker, Glen Dicterow, Gary Hoffman, and chamber music coaching with the Tokyo String Quartet. She continues to perform with orchestras and chamber music ensembles in the United States and Europe. As an educator, Dr. Elliott has designed and served as head of fine arts programs for middle, high, charter, and private schools in the United States. She has taught cello and music in colleges and universities in the United States, as well as served as head of music of colleges in the United Kingdom. Kyna has a private studio where she teaches cellists of all ages and abilities and currently serves as the orchestra director at a private school in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, she holds the position of Orchestra Chair for independent schools in the state of Georgia governed by the Georgia Independent Schools Association (GISA).

Event Details

From 10am to 4pm

Location

43 North Street, West Sussex, PO19 1NF

Cost £35 Booking link: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/west-sussex/15th-century-music-room/cello-day-with-professor-laura-ritchie-special-guest-dr-kyna-elliott/2024-10-13/10:00/t-jzpeyal