Chichester Community Development Trust unveils festive programme to unite the community

Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) is delighted to announce a series of festive events designed to bring the community together during the holiday season. Recognising that Christmas can be both joyous and challenging, CCDT aims to provide inclusive activities that offer support and entertainment for all.

Graylingwell Chapel is spreading holiday cheer this December with a packed programme of festive activities for children and families. From coat swaps to films, crafts, and trails, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas and beyond. Even better still – all these activities are completely free, ensuring that whatever your circumstances there is a warm, welcoming space ready to welcome individuals and families to provide the Christmas cheer they need.

Upcoming Festive Events:

From 1 – 31 December

Graylingwell Chapel

Warm Space: In addition to our festive events, Graylingwell Chapel will serve as a Warm Space throughout December, offering a welcoming and cosy environment for everyone in the community to enjoy.

Kids’ Coat Swap Rail: Help keep little ones warm this winter by donating pre-loved coats. Drop-offs can be made at the Water Tower. The swap rail will be available by the fridge throughout December.

Advent Window Trail: Wander through Graylingwell and Keepers Green to admire illuminated festive window designs, creating a magical walking experience for families.

Santa in the Chapel on 13 December from 2pm until 5pm: Meet Santa and his elves from 3pm bringing festive cheer for families visiting the Chapel.

Christmas Cheer at The Chapel

Saturday, 21st December from 12noon: Enjoy the classic holiday film Home Alone in The Wellington Grange room at The Chapel.

Sunday, 22nd December from 12noon: Settle in for a showing of A Christmas Carol in The Wellington Grange room at The Chapel.

Monday, 23rd December from 12noon until 2.30pm: Join the all-day Christmas Clue Trail and make your own reindeer food.

Tuesday, 24th December from 12noon until 2.30pm: Follow the Christmas Clue Trail and decorate your own Santa’s snack plate.

Friday, 27th December from 10am until 3pm: Build and create at the Lego table.

Saturday, 28th December from 12noon: Watch Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in The Wellington Grange room at The Chapel.

Sunday, 29th December from 12noon: Relive the magic of Narnia in The Wellington Grange room at The Chapel.

Monday, 30th December from 11am until 2.30pm: Enjoy storytelling with Christine Skippins at 11am, followed by colouring activities.

Tuesday, 31st December from 12noon until 2.30pm: Add your New Year’s wishes to the Chapel Wish Tree and make it a festive craft session.

Thursday, 2nd January from 12noon until 2.30pm: Get creative at the drawing and decorating station

Friday, 3rd January from 12noon until 2.30pm: End the holiday fun with more time at the Lego table.

Holiday Closure: The Chapel will be closed on 25th and 26th December, as well as 1st January.

CCDT encourages all community members to participate in these events to feel connected, and enjoy the festive season together. For more information or to suggest additional activities, please contact us at [email protected].

Comments Clare de Bathe, CEO of CCDT, “Graylingwell Chapel is one of those rare spaces that is there for anybody and everybody to be in. Whether you want to come as a family for a delicious lunch out and wider experience, or to simply sit and be surrounded by others, feeling warm and part of something bigger, there is a space for you. We know that this year it is harder than most to find or afford activities and entertainment for the children – this programme is designed to make life that little bit easier, and to look forward to this time of family and friendship together.”

Note: Event details are subject to change. Please check the CCDT website or contact us directly for the most current information.