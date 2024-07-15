Chichester Creatives Summer Market date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soak up the summer atmosphere, celebrate small businesses and explore a huge range of handmade creations including gifts, art, crafts, homeware and more!

Wild City are back with their second seasonal market in Chichester which will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 10am to 2pm.

Spend a few Sunday hours supporting talented local creatives, enjoy refreshments from the bar and make your way around this unique circular market space. Browse and buy from a variety of exciting stalls, filled with professionally made, high-quality art, crafts, gifts and homeware.

Join us to bring back to life one of Chichester's iconic market venues, St Peters Market, now called The Duke & Rye. Dating back to 1983, St Peters Market was a focal point for local businesses once housing 19 independent traders under one roof.

Chichester Creatives Summer Market.

Wild City is a small family run business by husband and wife team, Jordan & Beth. They have been hosting a range of play based workshops and events across West Sussex and Hampshire since early 2021 for the general public, community, councils and charity groups.

As a team, they are passionate about bringing creativity and nature to urban communities, to encourage imagination and social interaction. They believe in the importance of art, and the power that it holds within the maker and the customer, whether that's through music, nature, photography, illustration, performance, printmaking or anything else crafty.

​This is a family friendly event, suitable for all.

For regular updates and sneak peaks of the stallholders, please follow @wildcity.uk on Social Media and register your interest on our facebook event to save the date! To learn more please visit our website.