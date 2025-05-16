Chichester Farm Machinery to Host Open Day on 11 June

By Ben Davis
Contributor
Published 16th May 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 16:37 BST
Chichester Farm Machinery is inviting customers, suppliers, and members of the local rural community – including groundskeepers, building contractors, and equestrian yard owners – to its Open Day on Wednesday 11 June, running from 10:00 to 19:30 at Leythorne Nurseries, Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, PO20 1QD.

The outdoor event will showcase a wide range of agricultural and ground care machinery, with leading suppliers in attendance, including Avant, Dieci, Grasshopper, Kirogn Marshall, Iseki, Muthing, Fleming, Teagle, Slanetrac, Collard, Infaco, Mountfield, PSD Groundcare, Stiga, and Pallant. Visitors will have the chance to view equipment, speak directly with the team, and enjoy a day out with fellow outdoor and rural community members.

Most Popular

Event highlights:

  • BBQ and refreshments throughout the day
  • A chance to win a month’s AVANT hire
  • Exclusive Open Day offers across selected machinery
Machinery on display from a previous showplaceholder image
Machinery on display from a previous show

Lewis Ramm, owner of Chichester Farm Machinery, said:

“We’re very excited to show off the latest equipment and specialist vineyard machinery from our sister brands, Vitimec and Chichester Garden Machinery. It’s a great chance to see what’s new, talk to our team, and connect with others in the outdoor and rural community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

About Chichester Farm Machinery

Chichester Farm Machinery supplies high-performance machinery, equipment, and attachments for farms, estates, stables, and vineyards across West Sussex and beyond. The business specialises in:

Machinery on display at a previous event.placeholder image
Machinery on display at a previous event.
  • AVANT Loaders
  • A complete range of loaders and over 200 attachments. AVANT’s multitasking machines suit everything from landscaping to stable work. Series include the 800, 700, 600, 500, 400, 200, and electric e Series.
  • Telehandlers and Loaders
  • Robust and reliable DIECI telehandlers built for jobs across farms, estates, and warehouses.
  • Mowers and Mulchers
  • ISEKI sit-on mowers, tractor mowers, and attachments from Müthing, Slanetrac, and others.
  • Compact Tractors
  • Versatile and powerful tractors for ground care, stables, landscaping, and garden use.
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice