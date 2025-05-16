Chichester Farm Machinery to Host Open Day on 11 June

Chichester Farm Machinery is inviting customers, suppliers, and members of the local rural community – including groundskeepers, building contractors, and equestrian yard owners – to its Open Day on Wednesday 11 June, running from 10:00 to 19:30 at Leythorne Nurseries, Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, PO20 1QD.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outdoor event will showcase a wide range of agricultural and ground care machinery, with leading suppliers in attendance, including Avant, Dieci, Grasshopper, Kirogn Marshall, Iseki, Muthing, Fleming, Teagle, Slanetrac, Collard, Infaco, Mountfield, PSD Groundcare, Stiga, and Pallant. Visitors will have the chance to view equipment, speak directly with the team, and enjoy a day out with fellow outdoor and rural community members.

Event highlights:

BBQ and refreshments throughout the day

A chance to win a month’s AVANT hire

Exclusive Open Day offers across selected machinery

Machinery on display from a previous show

Lewis Ramm, owner of Chichester Farm Machinery, said:

“We’re very excited to show off the latest equipment and specialist vineyard machinery from our sister brands, Vitimec and Chichester Garden Machinery. It’s a great chance to see what’s new, talk to our team, and connect with others in the outdoor and rural community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About Chichester Farm Machinery

Chichester Farm Machinery supplies high-performance machinery, equipment, and attachments for farms, estates, stables, and vineyards across West Sussex and beyond. The business specialises in:

Machinery on display at a previous event.

AVANT Loaders

A complete range of loaders and over 200 attachments. AVANT’s multitasking machines suit everything from landscaping to stable work. Series include the 800, 700, 600, 500, 400, 200, and electric e Series .

. Telehandlers and Loaders

Robust and reliable DIECI telehandlers built for jobs across farms, estates, and warehouses.

telehandlers built for jobs across farms, estates, and warehouses. Mowers and Mulchers

ISEKI sit-on mowers, tractor mowers, and attachments from Müthing , Slanetrac , and others.

sit-on mowers, tractor mowers, and attachments from , , and others. Compact Tractors

Versatile and powerful tractors for ground care, stables, landscaping, and garden use.