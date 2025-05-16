Chichester Farm Machinery to Host Open Day on 11 June
The outdoor event will showcase a wide range of agricultural and ground care machinery, with leading suppliers in attendance, including Avant, Dieci, Grasshopper, Kirogn Marshall, Iseki, Muthing, Fleming, Teagle, Slanetrac, Collard, Infaco, Mountfield, PSD Groundcare, Stiga, and Pallant. Visitors will have the chance to view equipment, speak directly with the team, and enjoy a day out with fellow outdoor and rural community members.
Event highlights:
- BBQ and refreshments throughout the day
- A chance to win a month’s AVANT hire
- Exclusive Open Day offers across selected machinery
Lewis Ramm, owner of Chichester Farm Machinery, said:
“We’re very excited to show off the latest equipment and specialist vineyard machinery from our sister brands, Vitimec and Chichester Garden Machinery. It’s a great chance to see what’s new, talk to our team, and connect with others in the outdoor and rural community.”
About Chichester Farm Machinery
Chichester Farm Machinery supplies high-performance machinery, equipment, and attachments for farms, estates, stables, and vineyards across West Sussex and beyond. The business specialises in:
- AVANT Loaders
- A complete range of loaders and over 200 attachments. AVANT’s multitasking machines suit everything from landscaping to stable work. Series include the 800, 700, 600, 500, 400, 200, and electric e Series.
- Telehandlers and Loaders
- Robust and reliable DIECI telehandlers built for jobs across farms, estates, and warehouses.
- Mowers and Mulchers
- ISEKI sit-on mowers, tractor mowers, and attachments from Müthing, Slanetrac, and others.
- Compact Tractors
- Versatile and powerful tractors for ground care, stables, landscaping, and garden use.