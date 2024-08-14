Chichester Festival Theatre charity cricket match at Goodwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone for cricket?! Chichester Festival Theatre is organising a special charity match on Sunday, September 1 at Goodwood’s stunning and historic cricket ground. All are invited to come along and watch for a free family day out.

Special guests and staff from shows past and present, alongside members of Goodwood and Chichester Priory Park Cricket Clubs, will make up the Visitors Team; CFT Artistic Director, Justin Audibert, will be captaining the CFT crew. The full line-up will be announced nearer the date.

This is a free event so friends and families are encouraged to come with rugs, chairs and picnics. Cakes, ice-creams, teas, coffees and soft drinks will be on sale in the marquee. There’ll also be a chance to enter a raffle to win a night at Goodwood Hotel, lunch at restaurant Farmer, Butcher, Chef, and two tickets to the press night of Redlands at CFT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been regular cricket teams at Chichester Festival Theatre over the years; famously, the director Sam Mendes owed his first job at Chichester to his prowess at the game.

Richard Geffen, Chair of Goodwood Cricket, and Justin Audibert of Chichester Festival Theatre.

He is one of the patrons of CFT’s fundraising appeal for The Nest, a new 120-seat studio theatre created to be a vibrant hub for talent development and innovative and community performances. All funds raised from the cricket match and raffle will contribute to the appeal.

Cricket is the oldest of the sports played at Goodwood, having been played there since at least 1702, and has been supported by all the Dukes of Richmond.

For all the details of the match, including how to get there, visit https://www.cft.org.uk/news/cft-charity-cricket-match-at-goodwood-sunday-1-september