Chichester Literary Society 2025 programme

The Chichester Literary Society have just launched their 2025 programme of talks, held monthly at Boxgrove Village Hall on the first Wednesday of each month.

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the Chichester Literary Society.

Over the years the society has maintained not only a solid membership base, but has expanded and explored an ever-growing range of topics linked to the written and spoken word.

Patron of the society, the author, Simon Brett said: “Each year the Chichester Literary Society arranges a unique season of informative talks and presentations, designed to inspire, enthuse and above all, entertain, bringing the world of literature, books, writers and the power of the spoken word to everyone."

CLS Programme 25

The new programme includes a talk from Michelle Magorian, the author of the popular ‘Goodnight Mister Tom’ and another from best-selling author of the Solent Murder Mysteries Pauline Rowson.

Next year marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Jane Austen and the society will be starting the new year with a presentation from Maureen Stiller, the Honorary Secretary of the Jane Austen Society with a talk entitled ‘Jane Austen, The Woman and the Writer’.

Other topics covered during the year include Sweeney Todd, Dylan Thomas and P. G. Wodehouse. There is a very special presentation in June, when the former Chief of the Defence Staff, General Lord Richards of Herstmonceux, will talk about the military and political influences in the planning behind the historic D-Day invasion.

Louise James of the Chichester Literary Society said: “We are delighted with our strong new programme that reflects diversity in the written and spoken word, marking this, our twentieth year. We are sure that with the continued support of our members and visitors, the society has a bright future.

CLS '25 Programme Cover

A copy of the new brochure can be downloaded from the website or contact the Chichester Literary Society Secretary on 023 9241 3664, email [email protected]

Visit the CLS website www.chichesterliterarysociety.org for more information about the society. New members welcome.