Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club (CRAFC) - family fun day

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club are opening their doors for a free family fun day on Sunday, February 2.

Up to four people can enjoy a free padel, tennis or squash session or if you’re looking to experience all three racquet sports, you can.

Contact Reception on 01243 785664 to book. See www.crafc.co.uk for more.

U12s must be accompanied by an over-18. All guests must complete a pre-exercise questionnaire and sign in as a visitor prior to use. ID may be required. All equipment included.