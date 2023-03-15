Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester residents invited to Whyke area community litter pick

Local residents to join a community litter pick around the Whyke area this Saturday March 18.

By Georgie Armour
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT
Take an afternoon stroll around the Whyke area of Chichester this Saturday and you may notice it’s a little bit tidier. That’s because Saturday morning between 10.30am and 12.30pm local residents will be out in force for a community litter pick around the Whyke area. Everyone is welcome and hot drinks and snacks will be provided.

The meeting point is the Guide Hall, 29 Whyke Lane, Chichester, PO19 7US. Equipment will be provided by participants should wear suitable clothing, sturdy shoes and gardening-like gloves.

It will be a great opportunity to meet your local Green representatives and other like-minded people.

The litter pick is being organised by Cllr Debbie Carter (Green, Chichester City Council) on behalf of the Chichester and Arun Green Party. Green councillors and members work progressively on local issues to to improve our local environment and improve the lives of all people in Chichester and Arun.

Chichester and Arun Green Party has one County Councillor and five District Councillors as well as representation on Chichester City Council and on Parish Councils around the local area, adding a much-needed voice to the Council chamber to address the critical issues that affect the local environment, as well as working closely with community on events such as this litter pick.

Whyke Area Community Litter PickWhen: Saturday March 18, 2023 – 10.30am to 12.30pmWhere: Guide Hall, 29 Whyke Lane, Chichester, PO19 7USWear: Suitable clothing, sturdy shoes and gardening-like gloves.