Chichester runners and AC walk and talk day for mental health awareness

Hi I am Sean , I am one of the committee members of Chichester runners and AC club , I am a mental health champion at club level and also a mental health ambassador for England athletics , so as well as my passion for running I am also passionate about mental health , I am a MHFAider and also deliver the MHFAider courses.

Mental health awareness week is running from 12th to 18th may , this years theme is community , so with that we are holding a day on Tuesday 13th may for people to pop along if they wish to in Oaklands Park to have a little walk and talk day and to help raise awareness of mental health , this wont be a huge walk it will be in the park itself , there is also no pressure to talk this is only if you want to , there will be other members from Chichester runners in attendance as well as myself , there is also a wear green for mental health theme to support mental health awareness , this is quite apt as the clubs colours are green and white so we will be wearing green.

We will be meeting at 10.30 am close to the festival theatre main entrance look for us in our chichester runners tops , we would love it if you came along to help support the community feel of the walk and talk day , there is also the option of going for a coffee afterwards in the festival theatre café