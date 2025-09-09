Chichester talk: A Close Shave with Sweeney Todd

By Lois Coulthart
Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:23 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 08:21 BST
Fay Shaeferplaceholder image
Fay Shaefer
Fay Shaefer traces the origins of the macabre story of Sweeney Todd, familiar to us from various stage and screen productions.

The story first appeared in print as a Victorian 'penny blood' and has seen various changes to the original text since.

Fay will trace the history of the story and consider why we are so fascinated by tales of cannibalism and murder.

Doors open at 1.30pm for 2pm talk at Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE.

Visitors welcome £8 on the door, free to members.

Large free car park and bus stop at the venue.

More information on the speaker and society at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org.

