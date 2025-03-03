Chichester's AirACES present talk on "Hang Gliding - A Brief History".
Jim Whitney is currently the chairman of the Sky Surfing Club, which governs Hang Gliding and Paragliding in the SE Hampshire and West Sussex area. His talk will cover the origins of Hang Gliding and the history of the development of hang gliders since the sport became established in the early 70s. Jim will also talk about some of the achievements of pilots ' cross-country flying as well as how to get into the sport.
AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many fields related to the world of aviation. Admission fees are for members £5, Non-members £10, and under 16 FREE. Doors open at 6.45 pm, no pre-booking, no reserved seating.
For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk. or call DAvid Batcock on 07502 400657