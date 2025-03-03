Chichester's AirACES present talk on "Hang Gliding - A Brief History".

A talk by Mr Jim Whitney on Monday 24th March 2025 at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester PO18 0EE at 7.0 for 7.30 pm start

Jim Whitney is currently the chairman of the Sky Surfing Club, which governs Hang Gliding and Paragliding in the SE Hampshire and West Sussex area. His talk will cover the origins of Hang Gliding and the history of the development of hang gliders since the sport became established in the early 70s. Jim will also talk about some of the achievements of pilots ' cross-country flying as well as how to get into the sport.