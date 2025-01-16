Chiddingly Horticultural Society Spring Supper date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are a smallish, friendly society of about 70 members, that was started back in 1910 as a village flower show and which has developed over the years into a showcase for gardening, flower arranging, baking, photographic, and art and craft skills.

We hold three shows a year, have a plant sale in May, and attend local events through the year advertising the Society and raising awareness of our aims.

The start of the New Year for the Chiddingly Horticultural Society begins with our Spring Supper. It’s the opportunity for our members to meet with friends at the Chiddingly Village Hall and enjoy an evening of good food provided by our local pub; the Six Bells bring their own drinks (generally alcohol!) and see in the start of a new growing season and the promise of a productive vegetable plot, cut flower garden, allotment or greenhouse.

Then, it’s full steam ahead into our Spring Show, exhibiting daffodils, spring flowers, baking and craft.

If you’ve decided to improve your baking skills, or get back into your art, or are wanting to grow veg or cut flowers for the home in earnest, or you simply want to meet new people and gain new friends, then we would really love to hear from and see you!

We might be the Chiddingly Horticultural Society but we welcome members from all over, we currently have members from Hailsham and Uckfield.

The Supper is on February 21 and for members only, it is when the subs are due; still £6 and the new 2025 Schedule will be available.

Contact our Membership Secretary on [email protected] or 01323 843927 for more details of the supper, shows and membership.

I look forward to seeing many new faces this year!

David Goodwin, Chair of the CHS