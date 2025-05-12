Chiddingly Horticultural Society to hold a coffee morning and plant sale

The Chiddingly Horticultural Society is holding a Plant Sale and Coffee morning on Saturday 17th May at the Chiddingly Village Hall (Church Lane, Chiddingly, BN8 6HE) from 10am until 12pm. Everyone is invited to come along and see what’s on offer. There will be a good selection of plants, veg and herbs, a chance to ask any gardening questions, meet with friends and have a natter over a tea or coffee and cake or simply enjoy a visit out in the country and a pub lunch at the 6 Bells afterwards!

The CHS is a small society which was founded way back in 1910. We hold 3 shows a year to showcase the talents of our membership in fruit and veg gardening, flower arranging, art and craft, photography and cookery. There is no reason not to come along and visit us on Saturday. If you would like to make new likeminded friends and enjoy being creative in the garden or kitchen there will be the opportunity to join the CHS too so you can show off your skills at our next show on June 17th same venue.

We look forward to seeing you!

Dave

Chair, Chiddingly Horticultural Society