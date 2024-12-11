Childhood First Charity Comedy Cabaret and Conscious Clubbing event turns January blues to January woos

This children's charity event is all about having fun and being joyful.

January can be a very challenging and depressive month for many, after an indulgent December we tend to restrict and forget to show the love and care to ourselves we would show to anyone else.

Hence, this event is to revolutionise the month of January! Filling it with laughter and dancing, connection and self-care, and hopefully saving many from the January Blues.

The story is publicity, for an extremely good cause and to shower ourselves in self-love and care, supporting children who have suffered traumatic experiences in the early years of their lives.

Poster for Charity Event

The event, which will be held on January 10, at Brighton Electric Studios, will be open from 5pm where people can come and enjoy the pop-up self-love market, indulging in a cup of Chai with a massage, or tuck in to some delicious treats on sale, with the money going to supporting the children again.

At 6pm there will be the comedy cabaret! We have all sorts of laughs in store for you, up until 7.30pm when the lights will dim, the sound turned up and the opening ceremony for the conscious clubbing shall begin. Swiftly transitioning into a full on party with discoball and great DJs in Pixi Pete and Mr Purple!

Some secret delightful surprises shall be sprinkled throughout the evening and night, you will not want to miss this!

The event is all about looking after ourselves, and the opportunity to do this being as easy as it could be, because there is nothing better than a giggle and a boogie surrounded by joyful smiling connected individuals.

We can't wait to have you all there!