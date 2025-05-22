Children's book launch with illustrations by local artist

There is something special happening at Eastbourne Artists Summer Open Houses and Studios on the 7th - 8th and 14th – 15th June this year when author Ross Patrick will be showing his children’s story book with illustrations by local artist Helen Warren at the Big House.

The Adventures of Mr Wobblebot is Ross’ first book and Helen’s first at illustrating a published book. Ross says that the book is dedicated to, and the story includes, his three grandchildren. It tells the story of a fantastic adventure the children go on, meeting the mysterious Mr Wobblebot, and his dog, then flying off on a magic bus to Ireland.

Helen was delighted to create the colourful illustrations something she had always wanted to do. This fairy story is suitable for all ages and will be on sale at the Big House for £7.99.

Together with Ross Patrick’s book there is lots to see at the Big House with paintings textiles, jewellery, glass, furniture and ceramics all on display at 49 Prideaux Road. Open both weekends from 11am -5pm.

The Book Cover

There are 29 venues taking part in this summer’s artists open houses. These include Julian Sutherland-Beatson at The Studio, 3 Dittons Rd, Eastbourne Studio Pottery at 40 Summerdown Rd and Fiona Morrison and friends at 87 Willingdon Rd. Also the Lansdowne Hotel has paintings on display while supporting Friends of Eastbourne Seafront.

Visiting Eastbourne Artists Open Houses and Studios is a great way to see the creative work of local artists and makers in a domestic setting. Most work is for sale but there is no pressure to buy, it is free to just look and be inspired!

Pick up a colour brochure with maps at Towner, The Welcome Centre, The Lighthouse or any of the participating venues. Or you can download the brochure at https://www.eastbourneartists.com/open-houses.html