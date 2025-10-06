Chilean refugee María Adriana to perform one woman show Songs & Stories From Chile
After making her home in the diverse Sussex seaside town of Hove, María has flourished as a musician and storyteller - and now wishes to give back to her adopted homeland and unite people in these troubled times by telling her very own story.
Throughout October, María will be performing her one-woman show ‘Songs & Stories from Chile’ at leading venues throughout Sussex. Through Chilean folk music and deeply personal anecdotes, the 51-year-old divulges her disarmingly honest journey from dictatorship era Chile to life in England as a refugee. The performance offers a rare opportunity to experience the beauty and soul of Chilean folk traditions in an intimate setting.
María said: “With so much fear and uncertainty in the world, the obvious thing to do is bring people together in spaces of soothing live music. Music creates a deep sense of safety and connection, boosts our mental wellbeing through dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, and reminds us through shared experience that we are not alone.”
Critics have already acclaimed the performance as a ‘transformative journey’ as María moves her audiences through heartfelt music and storytelling.
One said: “You’ve left such a wonderful impact on me and I thank you for that, as it’s really quite rare to gain so much from one night. Your tender vulnerability is such a rarity that binds the audience into a mesmerising spell."
Event Details:
15 OCT | HOVE | The Better Half Pub, 2-4pm
17 OCT | LEWES | Barcombe Village Hall 7-8.30pm.
22 OCT | BRIGHTON | Haus on the hill, 7-8.30pm
29 OCT | PULBOROUGH | Storrington & Sullington Parish Council, 7-8.30pm
More info: www.mariaadriana.co.uk/music