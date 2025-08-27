Chris Thompson: Roughcast - a new exhibition at Inspection Pit
Roughcast represents an architectural intervention, the construction of a speculative facility somewhere between a storage hub, film set, and archaeological dig for human or animal remains of conspiratorial proportions. The work proposes a folkloric or mythological moment in ancient history when giants once roamed – and perhaps met an unfortunate end – set against the physical reality of a crude, veneer-thin fabrication, comfortably situated within the register of an aged museum prop.
Roughcasting describes a method in which a structure is coated with a coarse layer of pebbles, stone, grit, and mortar to conceal aged façades or shoddy workmanship while providing a protective layer – albeit improvised or impoverished. Rough-cast buildings are now seen as clumsy, undesirable, and often a nightmare to undo. The exhibition seeks to play out the intersections between myth-making, the construction of history, custodianship, and fraud.
Chris Thompson’s solo exhibition marks the culmination of his on-site residency earlier this year. Working in sculpture and installation, he creates immersive environments that appropriate, reconfigure, and antagonise materials, objects, and references, exploring speculative, anthropological questions of history, cultural memory, and material culture. In these site- and context-responsive installations, audiences and objects alike become both participants and props.
Inspection Pit is open by appointment only during exhibition dates, bookings are essential.
Roughcast
Chris Thompson
20 September – 11 October 2025
Private view: Friday 19 September, 6-9 PM
Inspection Pit, East Harting, West Sussex, GU31 5LZ