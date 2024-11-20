Christmas at Pevensey Castle
Kicking off the season with an inspiring and sometimes amusing selection of seasonal music.
Performance begin at 3pm or 5pm. Ticket £15, free to Music Box Wealden members and to under 18s accompanied by adult ticket holder.
Included in your ticket castle exhibitions open 10am to 3:30pm and mince pies for all 4pm to 5pm.
Music Box Wealden promotes classical music in the Wealden area bringing local artists into venues in the heart of the community, to perform to local audiences.
Keeping it local and keeping it alive join a vibrant, friendly community of music lovers visit www.musicboxwealden.co.uk to find out more about Christmas at the Castle and other Music Box Wealden events.
Tickets available from Music Box Wealden's website and Pevensey Castle shop open Saturday and Sunday 10am to 3:30pm