Christmas celebrations in churches across Sussex

As the festive season approaches, Anglican churches across the Diocese in Sussex are bustling with preparations to bring joy and community spirit through a variety of Christmas fairs and activities in their local communities.

From enchanting Christmas markets, Christmas Tree Festival to heartwarming Christingle services, here are some highlights of events happening in Horsham, Rye, Chichester, and beyond.

A few featured Events:

St. Clement's Church, Hastings Old Town: The popular Christmas Tree Festival returns on Saturday November 30th and Sunday December 1st, with another showcase on the weekend of December 7th and 8th. Visitors can enjoy beautifully decorated trees, a craft fair, seasonal refreshments, and musical entertainment from 11 am to 3 pm each day.

Carols in the Square at West Hoathly last year

The church will also be illuminated by tree lights on the evening of Friday, December 6th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

St. John the Evangelist, Preston Brighton: Hosting its annual Christmas Fayre with fun games for children, gift stalls, bric-a-brac, and pre-loved clothes. There will be books, jewellery, cakes and preserves and a café. This event promises a festive atmosphere for all ages. Saturday November 30th from 10 pm to 2 pm. Knoyle Road Brighton.

St. Thomas à Becket, Lewes: On Saturday December 7th, from 10 am to 12:30 pm, enjoy a traditional Christmas Fair at Cliffe Hall featuring stalls with gifts, chocolate treats, books, tombola, and homemade cakes. A Christmas Carol service will also be held on Friday December 13th at 6:30 pm

Holy Cross Church, Uckfield: A host of Christmas activities start here with a Festival of Christmas Trees - Friday 6th, Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December. Later, on Friday December 13th don’t miss a enchanting evening of seasonal songs and verses at 7.30 pm with special guest including Dr Rowan Williams. Followed by Candles by candlelight on Saturday December 14th at 7 pm.

Christmas craft activities in Messy Church in Uckfield

Holy Trinity Church, Horsham: Hot dogs, soup, mince pies and mulled wine will be served at the Traditional Christmas Carols on Saturday December 7th. From 5 pm-7 pm.. Brass band and Christmas lights - lots for the children to join in with inside and out

.St. Wulfran's Church, Ovingdean: Join the community for their Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 7th at 11 am. St. Wulfran's is known for its inclusive atmosphere and commitment to outreach St Peter’s Church and Westhampnett Community Hall: Christmas lights will be turned on for the Christmas Market on Saturday November 30th from 3-5pm in the hall. With Carols, mince pies and mulled wine along with lots of goodies to fill Christmas stockings.

Chichester Cathedral: From Saturday 14th December you can take part in a self-guided festive family trail where you’ll travel through the stars hand in hand with the angels on your journey to the heart of the Christmas story. Perfect for families and children of all ages, this enchanting experience is designed to inspire joy, reflection and togetherness as you celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. Take a look at the cathedral’s website for a list of all their Christmas services. https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/For more events and details about Christmas activities in your area, visit "A Church Near You" to find local church listings and join in the festive celebrations across Sussex.