Christmas Charity Concert at Indigo Worthing

We are joined at Indigo Restaurant at The Ardington Hotel, Worthing by The Hospice Harmony Choir, they will be singing traditional carols and popular festive favourites. Accompanied by mince pies and mulled wine. All proceeds for this event will go between St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree House.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us for a Christmas charity concert featuring The Hospice Harmony Choir. The choir will sing a variety of traditional carols and popular festive favourites. Mince pies and mulled wine included.

After some welcome sustenance and festive ‘spirit’ the audience will be encouraged to join in with some Christmas carols too.All proceeds to be shared between St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree House.

£10.00 per person.

Please phone 01903 230451 to book and pay. Full refunds for cancellations up to 9th December.

Steyne Gardens, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 3DZ