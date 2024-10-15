Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southdowns Concert Band is delighted to announce its annual Christmas Concert in aid of local charity Sage House, set to take place on Friday 13th December 7.30pm at St. Paul’s Church in Chichester.

Known for its fabulous acoustics, this wonderful venue will be the perfect setting for a night of music and Christmas spirit.

Under the direction of Craig Sanders the Southdowns Concert Band will present a rich and vibrant program, featuring the very talented St Paul’s Choir led by Christopher Larley, to deliver a broad range of seasonal favourites and heartwarming melodies. The band’s skilled ensemble will fill the venue with the wonderful sounds of brass, trumpets, saxophones, clarinets and flutes, creating an unforgettable auditory experience.

St. Paul’s Church, with its towering architecture and resonant sound, will add an extraordinary dimension to the performance, enhancing the music with its natural acoustics. Audiences will be able to enjoy the true power and beauty of live music in this intimate yet majestic setting, perfect for celebrating the magic of Christmas.

A Christmas Celebration

The concert will include a selection of classic Christmas carols, festive pieces, and stirring compositions that highlight the talents of the band’s brass and woodwind sections, with refreshments on offer at the interval.

Tickets are £10 Adults and children under 12 are free.

Tickets are available from St Paul’s Church office and Sage House Tangmere or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/southdownsconcertband

Whether you're a longtime fan or attending for the first time, this concert promises to be a spectacular evening to get you in the festive spirit.