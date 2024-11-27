Christmas family fun at Cowdray Ruins

Cowdray Ruins provides a picturesque backdrop for holiday fun in the run up to Christmas with Carols in Kitchen and Letters to Santa events being held there.

Adults and children are welcome to join the Cowdray team in the Tudor Kitchen at Cowdray Ruins for Christmas Carols, followed by a hot chocolate and mince pie in the Visitor Centre on Wednesday 11th December from 6pm to 6.45pm.

With a cosy fire, impressive surroundings, and all the Christmas classics, this is sure to be a festive treat not to be missed.

There is also the opportunity to write a Letter to Santa and post it in a special letter box on Saturday 14th December at 10.30am or 12.30am at the Cowdray Heritage Visitor Centre.

The children will then pay a visit to the Elves Kitchen and see if they can spot all the things those cheeky elves have hidden for them to find, before having the opportunity to make a Christmas decoration to take home.

“Christmas is a fun time of year, and we look forward to welcoming adults and children to the Ruins for these events,” said Sally Guile, Operations Manager of the Cowdray Heritage Trust. “They are popular and will sell out so book your ticket soon!”

To find out more, and to book tickets, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/carols-in-the-kitchen/ and www.cowdray.co.uk/events/letters-to-santa/