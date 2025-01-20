Christmas fundraising raffle in East Dean raises money for local charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Dean village market and Seaford Town market Raise £762.36 for two local charities.

East Dean village market and Seaford Town market raised funds with a festive raffle.

The very talented and kind food, crafts and artisan producers donated their produce to create scrumptiously festive hampers.

Hannah Bearns-Lowles, Julie Stevens and Miranda Bearns-Lowles sold raffle tickets during the Christmas Saturday markets raising £762.36 for Seaford Downs Syndrome and special needs support group and Raystede animal charity.

Both charities have personally helped and touched our stall holders.

The market manager Miranda said she is humbled to be in a position which enables her to raise funds and support these wonderful charities.

Thank you to all of the customers who purchased raffle tickets and to all our talented stall holders for not only donating their produce but also buying raffle tickets.

East Dean village market is open every Wednesday 10-1pm (until April then 10-2pm until Christmas).

One of our hampers at Seaford Town market

East Dean village hall, East Dean BN20 0DJ.

Seaford Town market is open 2nd and 4th Saturday 10-3pm, Church street, Seaford, February to Christmas.

Find more details on Facebook and Instagram plus on our website Town and Village markets. Thank you.