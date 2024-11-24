Christmas is a comin'...

Concentus Choir in Eastbourne is revving up for its Christmas concerts in Seaford and Eastbourne and can't wait to see you there!

Every year Concentus puts on a packed programme of Christmas delights, endeavouring to intersperse traditional carols with new seasonal items to treat their audiences to.

This year is no exception with some truly beautiful, and occasionally challenging, pieces for you to enjoy. To kick start your festivities, why not go along to either the Seaford or Eastbourne venues - and maybe add your own Christmas hat - to join in the fun?!

Tickets are already on sale, priced at £14 for adults and £7 for the under 16's.

Each concert this year is raising funds for their chosen charity of the Down Syndrome Development Trust.

For more details about concerts and tickets, visit https://www.concentus-sings.com/