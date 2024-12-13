Christmas IS almost upon us!

Well, strictly speaking, it's always tomorrow. But today, we can safely say that TOMORROW is the first of two Christmas concerts being presented by Eastbourne choir, Concentus.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willing, as ever, to try anything (singing-wise!), Concentus has another very varied programme. With two concerts to perform, the first being in Seaford, tomorrow (14th December) and the second in Eastbourne next Saturday (21st), Concentus is doing a final polish of its shoes and high notes tonight to bring their best vocals to all things Christmas.

Their chosen charity this year is the Down Syndrome Development Trust and they are hoping to present a very welcome gift to the charity following these two events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not don your Christmas jumper and join them, either at Seaford or Eastbourne, to get into the festive spirit?

Tickets are available now, £7 for Under 16's and £14 for adults, either on the door, Box Office 01323 912770, or from http://concentus.onlineticketseller.com/