Christmas Lights: Rotary Tree Blessing and Dressing switch-on date revealed

Rotary In Chichester, are pleased to present a special Rotary Tree Blessing and Dressing Switch-On with community carol singing event taking place on Sunday, 24th November 2024 from 3.30pm to 5pm.

This is a new event for this year when the new Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, will say a few words prior to Blessing the Rotary Tree of Goodwill.

Our main sponsor Kenton Budd Estate Agents will provide a short address, following some welcomes and support for those present. We will also be joined by Jess Brown-Fuller our new MP who will speak about the work that Rotary undertakes, both locally and internationally.

The presidents from the Rotary Clubs in Chichester will be present, together with the Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Sarah Quail, Rotarian members and friends and so many more.

Rotary Tree of Goodwill

Prior to the procession The Oakwood School Choir will sing festive music at the Tree, starting at 3.30pm. This lovely choir sing for us every year and the joy and beauty of their singing gives so much pleasure to so many.

The Dean, congregation members, Town Clerk, Choir, Rotary Presidents, Rotary marshals and others will leave the Cathedral from the West Gate after evensong with a torch light procession to the Rotary Tree of Goodwill.

After the tree blessing and countdown the Rotary tree will be switched on, followed by carols to be sung around the tree from a printed programme. Carols will be led by Chichester Wild Singers, a local Acapella singing group.

Torches will be provided by Rotary to all youngsters present and those taking part in the procession and carol singing. Our way of lighting up Chichester with a great Christmas Tree and many torches at the heart of Chichester. This will bring together our community with the joy of singing together with well know carols together with the magic of Christmas to look forward to. Look out for some snow, you never know?

You may also this year leave messages of love, memories, thoughts, goodwill and greetings for family members and friends for Rotary to add safely to our tree dressing decorations.

The tree this year was originally planted by a Rotarian, in his garden, over 30 years ago, to grown into the lovely specimen we see at The Cross. Unfortunately, he passed away a few years ago, but his widow will be present to join us, together with his two daughters, on this lovely occasion.

Launch of our Christmas collections around the Rotary Tree

Launching on Sunday 24th November will be our annual collections around the Rotary Tree of Goodwill. Visitors can come and have a chat with the Rotary team members at the tree until 24th December. We can accept cash or card payments and 100% of what we collect, plus 25% Gift Aid we add, will go to support local families, people in need, and charities that we help for the work that they do for our community. We have shared the days we spend around the tree with many local charities, so please also come and speak to them and support the wonderful work that they do.

The Rotary Tree of Goodwill will be on display throughout the Christmas period from 24th November until New Years Eve. The tree has been generously sponsored by Kenton Budd Estate Agents, our lead sponsor this year and we are most thankful for their help and all they have done to celebrate this festive occasion.

We are also most thankful to all the local businesses whose printed baubles you will see located around the tree fencing and have donated towards our Christmas Appeal.

Chichester City Council have donated towards some new lights and baubles on the tree this year, and Chichester District Council have arranged the lovely street market to add to the festive touch on this magical day.

During our appeal period, up to Christmas Eve, Rotary has arranged for some 22 choirs to sing at The Tree for the enjoyment of all. You will see a schedule at The Tree covering this lovely programme of events. Do come and support the schools and groups who have joined in to entertain us all this year.

For more information, please call Rotarian Doug Price, Christmas Event Co-ordinator, [email protected] 07980 239 227.